Teenage girl goes missing in Hyderabad

Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who left home to go to a nearby supermarket has been reported missing in Manikonda here on Monday. The 18-year-old intermediate second year student, had left home in the afternoon but did not return till late on Monday.

Though her parents and relatives searched for long, they could not find her, after which her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. The police have booked a case and are investigating.

