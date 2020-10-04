Teenager drowns in pit in Nizamabad

According to Domakonda SI Narender, Neeradi Naveen (15), a resident of Anchanuru village, went missing on Saturday and his body was found in the water pit

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Nizamabad: A teenaged boy drowned in a water pit at Yedlakatta Vagu in Domakonda mandal in the district, police said.

According to Domakonda SI Narender, Neeradi Naveen (15), a resident of Anchanuru village, went missing on Saturday. His body was found in the water pit in Yedlakatta Vagu on Sunday.

The SI said his mother Lakshmi lodged a complaint with Domakonda police station, alleging that she suspected some unidentified persons killed her son and threw his body in the pit. However, there were no traces of injuries on his body.

He said, a case was registered and the body was sent to hospital for post-mortem.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .