Teenager killed as tractor overturns in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A 16-year old boy was killed when the tractor in which he was travelling overturned at Dahegaon village in Bhainsa mandal on Sunday.

Bhainsa Rural Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said Boggala Yogesh, son of farmer Pothanna, died on the spot when he came under the tractor which turned turtle at a curve on the bund of an irrigation tank. He was returning home from their farm on the tractor driven by his father at the time of the incident.

