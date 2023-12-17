Teenager killed as tractor overturns in Nirmal

A 16-year old boy was killed when the tractor in which he was travelling overturned at Dahegaon village in Bhainsa mandal
Bhainsa Rural Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said Boggala Yogesh, son of farmer Pothanna, died on the spot when he came under the tractor which turned turtle at a curve on the bund of an irrigation tank. He was returning home from their farm on the tractor driven by his father at the time of the incident.