Class I girl dies after falling in ragi malt bowl; HM suspended in Nirmal

The student Pragna (6) of a primary school at Koratikal village in Mamada received over 50 percent of burns when she slipped into the uncovered bowl on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:58 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Nirmal: In a tragic incident, a Class I girl student from a primary school of Mamada mandal died after receiving burn injuries when she accidentally fell in a hot ragi (finger millet) malt bowl, in Nizamabad on Sunday. The malt was meant for serving to students as part of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme.

The student Pragna (6) of a primary school at Koratikal village in Mamada received over 50 percent of burns when she slipped into the uncovered bowl on Saturday. She fell in the bowl reportedly when the children jostled while standing in a queue. She was rushed to a hospital in Nirmal and then to a hospital in Nizamabad when her medical condition deteriorated. She breathed her last during the treatment. She is the only daughter of Ashok, a fertilizer trader and Shirisha.

Incidentally, Shirisha was in the school to attend a teacher-parent meeting at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the in-charge headmistress P Rama was suspended, while show-cause notices were slapped against three teachers by District Educational Officer Dr A Ravinder Reddy. The licence of the agency implementing the mid-day meal scheme at the school was cancelled as per instructions of the District Collector, Ravinder Reddy said.