Kanti Velugu: Eye Screening Initiative By The Telangana Government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Kanti Velugu, the unique mass eye screening programme, was launched by the Telangana government, focused on the diseases related to the eyes. With the launch of the massive eye screening initiative of Kanti Velugu, the State government addressed this gap in eye healthcare by ensuring eye-related ailments are diagnosed and treated at the earliest.