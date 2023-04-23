Kanti Velugu: Over 1.17 crore people screened in 59 days in Telangana

Aimed at conducting tests for 2 cr people in 100 working days, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s flagship Kanti Velugu initiative, aimed at reducing preventable blindness in Telangana, has reached a unique milestone of conducting eye examinations to over 1.17 crore people in 59 working days.

The Kanti Velugu program, which will continue till 100 working days, is on track to conduct basic eye screening tests for 2 crore persons in Telangana, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao while reviewing Kanti Velugu program on Sunday said.

The Health Minister also congratulated the DMHOs, Deputy DMHOs, Program Officers, Medical Officers, Ophthalmologists, Medical Supervisors, ANM’S, Asha’s, DEOs, Panchayati Raj, Municipal and other department officials and public representatives who are involved in the Kanti Velugu initiative.

As part of the Kanti Velugu program, so far over 15.86 lakh individuals have received reading glasses, and 9.95 lakh people have received prescription glasses. A total of 85.50 lakh people, which is 72 percent of the total screening, have been found to have no eye problems through the tests conducted.

In the meeting, the Health Minister directed officials to ensure Kanti Velugu screening is accessible to everybody who needs them. All the districts have been instructed to complete their targets within the next 41 working days by increasing the number of special eye camps.

On the ongoing training on CPR, the Health Minister said that so far 73,370 health personnel, police, municipal, panchayat, and other personnel have already received training. To further intensify the CPR initiative, training will be provided to workers employed in malls, market complex associations, trade associations, and college students.