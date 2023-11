| Kanti Velugu Brings True Light And Vision To Many Lives Telangana Progress Under Kcr Rule

Kanti Velugu Brings True Light And Vision To Many Lives | Telangana Progress Under KCR Rule

Hyderabad: With the help of the Kanti Velugu scheme by KCR, more than 3 crore people got eye treatment, and 80 lakh plus people were provided spectacles in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

