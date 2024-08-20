Telangana: 11 farmers booked for staging protest in Adilabad

Adilabad: Eleven farmers were on Tuesday booked for allegedly violating the Section 30 of the Police Act during a procession against the government taken out at Ruyyadi village in Thamaladugu mandal on Monday evening.

Adilabad DSP Jeevan Reddy said that a case was registered against eleven farmers for insulting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and taking out the procession or Shav Yatra at the village on August 17.

He warned the public not to take out rallies without obtaining prior permission from the police department.

Meanwhile, Boath BRS MLA Anil Jadhav visited Ruyyadi village and extended solidarity to the farmers who were booked. He termed the case against the farmers as a wicked act of the government.

He said that the government was acting as a dictator against the farmers for staging dharnas using peaceful means. He condemned the case.