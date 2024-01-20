Telangana: 12,832 voters registered for graduates LC constituency

Graduates, who completed their graduation before November 1, 2020, were eligible to apply for enrollment of voters of graduates’ constituency of the legislative council.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 06:47 PM

Nalgonda: District Collector Dasari Harichandana said on Saturday that 12,832 applications were received by election authorities till Saturday in the district for registration as voters of the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda graduates Legislative Council constituency.

Addressing a media conference here, Harichandana said those, who are already enrolled as graduate voters for earlier elections, should also re-enroll their names as voters by submitted filled in application form.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh MLAs vote for seven seats of Legislative Council

Graduates, who completed their graduation before November 1, 2020, were eligible to apply for enrollment of voters of graduates’ constituency of the legislative council.

The graduates can submit their filled-in application forms at RDO or Thasildar offices, she added.

They can also apply online through the website ceotelangana.nic.in. Last date for submission of application is February 6 and draft voters list would be released on February 24.

If there are any objections on draft voters list, people can submit them to the election authorities from February 24 to March 14. Final list of Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda legislative council segment would be released on April 4, she added.