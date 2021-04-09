Telangana: 136 community CCTVs inaugurated in Keesara

The total cost of the project, which is around Rs 30 lakhs was taken care by local donors at Keesara and the GP funds at Ankireddypally.

Hyderabad: Installing a modern surveillance system is crucial now more than ever and Telangana government has taken several initiatives to install CCTV cameras in cities and villages across the State, to ensure the security of the citizens.

As part of community policing, Labour Minister Malla Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, on Friday inaugurated 136 community CCTV cameras in Keesara and Ankireddypally villages. The total cost of the project, which is around Rs 30 lakhs was taken care by local donors at Keesara and the GP funds at Ankireddypally.

A total of 523 community CCTV cameras and 3,692 Nenu Saitham cameras have been installed and geo-tagged in Keesara police station limits till now and these include 101 CCTV cameras arranged at Keesara during Sivarathri Brahmotsvalu.

Speaking on the occasion, Malla Reddy emphasized on the importance of CCTV cameras for effective maintenance of law and order and urged the citizens and public representatives to install more cameras in their respective areas.

Pointing out that one CCTV camera is equal to a hundred police officers, Mahesh Bhagwat said around 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in Rachakonda limits. Citing the examples of detection of a two-year-old kidnap case in Saroornagar in 30 hours and saving innocent auto drivers from serious allegations of kidnap and rape of a student, the Commissioner shared how CCTVs were proving to be efficient tools for the police to solve cases quickly.

