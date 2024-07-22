Telangana: 163 new procedures included in Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded permission for inclusion of 163 new procedures to the existing 1672 packages under Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scehme (RAHS). These new procedures will be included under the enhanced health assurance of Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh per family per annum under RAHS. To this effect, GOMs no 32 was issued last Tuesday.

Further, the State government also approved revision of the rates of 1375 existing packages under RAHS. The rates of the remaining 297 procedures would remain unchanged. These decisions would cost an additional expenditure of Rs.487 crore on the State government, Health Minister D Rajanarsimha said here on Monday.