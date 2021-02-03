Telangana: 186 revenue officers promoted as Tahsildars, given new postings

As per the orders issued by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the appointments and promotions are on the basis of purely temporary and emergency provisions.

Hyderabad: In a major move, the State government issued orders for promotion and transfer of 186 revenue officers as Tahsildars in Zone-V and Zone-VI on Tuesday. While 91 revenue officers received new postings in Zone-V covering the districts of Karimnagar, Jagityal, Mulugu, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, another 96 revenue officers were appointed to new posts in Zone-VI covering the districts of Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Yadadri Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, and Siddipet

As per the orders issued by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the appointments and promotions are on the basis of purely temporary and emergency provisions. They do not confer any right of any kind on the individual who is liable to be reverted at any time without prior notice and without assigning any reason. They will not be regarded as probationer and the appointment is subject to orders in the writ petitions pending before the High Court. The Tahsildars have been directed to join in their new post within 15 days. The district collectors concerned have been directed to take necessary action and relieve the new appointees without waiting for a substitute.

