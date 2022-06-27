Telangana: 21 Bihar Administrative Service officers to undergo training at NIRDPR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: A team of 21 Administrative Service officers from Bihar would be trained at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the city from June 27 to July 2.

These officials are currently posted as Senior Deputy Collectors in various districts of Bihar. During the training session, the officers will learn best practices and innovations in rural governance, municipal administration, revenue management, e-governance.

Delivering the inaugural address, union Rural Development Secretary NN Sinha urged the officers to work towards ensuring rule of law, promote entrepreneurship, address public health challenges and prevent wastage of public money during their career.

As part of the training, the Bihar Administrative Service Officials will be interacting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Municipal and Urban Administration Arvind Kumar, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Dr. N Satyanarayana and other officials from Telangana.

They will also interact with academicians of ASCI, NISG and NIRDPR and would be visiting Gangadevipalli Gram Panchayat in Warangal district.