Telangana: 26,994 candidates qualify for TS EdCET 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 26,994 candidates out of the 27,495 who had appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET-2023), which was conducted on May 18, 2023 have qualified, TS Ed CET Convener and Head of Department of Education, Osmania University, Prof A Ramakrishna said on Monday.

A total of 31,725 candidates had registered out of which 27,495 had appeared and 26,994 candidates, which is 98.18 per cent, have qualified in the test, for admission into two-year B.Ed regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-24.

Out of the 27,495 candidates who appeared for the test, 5,095 were male, 22,400 were female. From among the qualified candidates, male were 5,059 (99.29 percent), and female were 21,935 (97.92 percent).

The minimum qualifying mark for ranking TS Ed CET for other than SC/ST candidates was 25 per cent. However, there were no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to SC/ST categories for tanking.