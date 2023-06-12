Sustain Telangana’s growth momentum, CM KCR tells officials

Telangana had emerged number one in the country on multiple counts, including per capita income and per capita power consumption, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing district officials and government employees after inaugurating the newly built IDOC and the District Police office at Jogulamba Gadwal.

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana had emerged number one in the country on multiple counts, including per capita income and per capita power consumption, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that however, it was not yet time to relax or to rest on one’s laurels. The growth momentum should be neither diluted nor lost.

Addressing district officials and government employees after inaugurating the newly built Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and the District Police office at Jogulamba Gadwal on Monday, the Chief Minister said the momentum of growth had to be sustained by all means for the next five to 10 years.

In fact, the current momentum was not enough, he said, calling for a greater ascent in the growth rate of the State.

“We want to sustain it at a good level. Telangana will soon top the list of States in every development indicator. Once Punjab was the number one grower of paddy. Today, Telangana has taken the place of Punjab as the largest grower of paddy with over 56.40 lakh acres under the crop,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also said Gadwal would soon get a medical college. With this, the erstwhile Palamuru district would have as many as five medical colleges functioning soon. The district, which was undergoing a massive transformation, would be no less than a nugget of gold once the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme too was completed, he said, also pointing out that Alampur and Kalwakurthy too had been developed in a major way.

The Chief Minister, who earlier inaugurated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi district office, addressed a well-attended public meeting as well later.

Also Read Election Commission failed to stop disruptive forces spreading hate, says CM KCR