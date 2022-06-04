Telangana: 288 double bedroom houses inaugurated at Siddaipally

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and others with the beneficiaries of 2BHK scheme in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday .

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the people, especially youngsters, not to fall prey to the false assurances of Congress and refrain from getting carried away by the BJP’s communally instigating tactics.

During his whirlwind tour of Mahabubnagar district on Saturday, the Minister laid the foundation for development works worth Rs 119 crore in Devarkadra constituency, besides formally inaugurating 288 double bedroom houses at Siddaipally. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Roads and Building Minister V Prashanth Reddy and other public representatives accompanied the Industries Minister during these programmes.

Addressing a public meeting, the Industries Minister said that Devarkadra constituency has 21 check dams, while the Sircilla constituency had only 12. This stands testimony to the commitment of Devarkadra TRS MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy.

“After the TRS government came to power, irrigation was provided to over eight lakh acres in Mahabubnagar and Rs 100 crore was sanctioned for Ghanpur canal works. This was the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who accords top priority for farmers’ welfare,” the Minister said.

He said 1,100 more double bedroom houses were sanctioned for the Devarkadra constituency. On 100-bed hospital at Kothakota, the Minister said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister for approval.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a TSRTC bus depot, vegetable market, municipal office building, Vaikuntadhamam, mini food zone, Panchatantra Park and laid the foundation for different development works in Kosgi, Narayanpet district. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “Post the Covid pandemic, a new bus depot was inaugurated only at Kosgi in the State and not even in the Chief Minister’s constituency and in my constituency.” Similarly, a Banjara Bhavan was approved for Kosgi and Sircilla was yet to get a Banjara Bhavan, he reminded. Telangana government was working for the development of Kodangal and assured that a food processing industry would be set up in the constituency, he said.

“It is for you to decide whether a golden leg like TRS MLA Narender Reddy is needed or an Iron leg like Revanth Reddy, who failed in ensuring the development of the constituency,” Rama Rao said to the audience at the public meeting.