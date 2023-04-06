Telangana: 3.38 lakh beneficiaries to get sheep units

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed them to prepare an action plan for collection of sheep units, transportation and collection of deposits from the beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

File photo

Hyderabad: The State government has set a target of distributing sheep units to 3.38 lakh beneficiaries under the second phase of the sheep distribution programme. In a video conference with District Collectors and other officials here on Thursday, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed them to prepare an action plan for collection of sheep units, transportation and collection of deposits from the beneficiaries.

She said that the plan should be prepared in accordance with the target of distributing sheep to 3.38 lakh people in the second phase. The sheep distribution programme should be organized under the leadership of respective District Collectors, she said, adding Collectors of 12 districts, which have the highest number of beneficiaries, were asked to initiate special measures. The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors should come along with people from their respective districts for the unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s on April 14.

Also Read Second phase of subsidised sheep units distribution after Ugadi: Harish Rao