Telangana: 98 doctors recruited as Asst Professors, counselling on Dec 7

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has completed the recruitment process of 98 doctors for the posts of Assistant Professors (Super Speciality and Clinical Departments) for various teaching hospitals across the State.

The DME, Dr Ramesh Reddy on Thursday said that counselling for the recruited doctors will be held at DME office, Koti from 11 am on December 7. He urged the selected candidates to attend the counselling session and also produce spouse working certificate, if applicable to any of the candidates.

