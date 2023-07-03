‘Telangana, a bright spot among States in country’

Telangana’s Per Capita Income was Rs 3.17 lakh, which was much higher than the national average PCI of Rs 1.46 lakh, said Arun Luharuka

Hyderabad: FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee Chair CA Arun Luharuka said Telangana was a bright spot among the States in the country.

He came down heavily on organisations, which acknowledge India as a bright spot but fail to recognize the performance of States. “Are we not part of the country,” he asked while speaking at the FTCCI Excellence Awards presentation ceremony here on Monday.

Telangana’s Per Capita Income (PCI) was Rs 3.17 lakh, which was much higher than the national average PCI of Rs.1.46 lakh. It means Telangana people were prospering and were happy. This was just one of the matrix, hundreds of such parameters can be quoted, he said.

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft and others had come to Telangana. Today, Telangana was leading in software and pharma exports, besides creating infrastructure, Arun Luhuraka said.

