Telangana: ACB arrests HMWS&SB employee over bribery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 07:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday caught an employee of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) red handed when the official demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a person.

According to the ACB, the official Spoorthy Reddy, manager of HMWS&SB Division 18, Manikonda had demanded the bribe through Naveen Goud, an outsourcing employee from a person to ‘process an issuance of two new water connections for a newly constructed building’.

On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught them red handed. Both were arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Nampally.