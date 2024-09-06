Telangana activist and BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy on ventilator

He has been battling for life due to a brain infection for more than two months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 12:32 PM

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana activist and BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who has been battling for life due to a brain infection for more than two months, has been discharged from the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

The doctors reportedly informed his family that his condition had turned hopeless and it was decided to shift him home where he is learnt to have wished to breath his last.

He is on ventilator. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, but his condition deteriorated on Friday morning.

Born on December 14, 1972, in Bommaipalli village of erstwhile Nalgonda district, Balakrishna Reddy was a key figure in the Telangana statehood movement.

He served as the State president of the youth wing of the BRS (back then TRS) before leaving the party in 2009 over seat-sharing disputes.

He later joined the Congress and then the YSR Congress before founding his own party, Yuva Telangana, during the State’s bifurcation.

Balakrishna Reddy’s efforts in the Telangana movement and his work in setting up purified drinking water plants to combat the fluoride problem in the rural areas of erstwhile Nalgonda district are remembered as some of his notable contributions.

He contested unsuccessfully for the Bhongir Assembly constituency four-five times during his political career.

He returned to the BRS fold in October last year.