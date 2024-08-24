Hyderabad: KTR visits Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in hospital

Rama Rao enquired with the doctors about his health condition and treatment he was receiving. He asked the doctors to provide better treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 06:31 PM

KTR visits Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in hospital

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday visited senior leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital here.

He was hospitalised a few days ago due to ill health. Rama Rao enquired with the doctors about his health condition and treatment he was receiving. He asked the doctors to provide better treatment.

Also Read KTR challenges State govt to cancel ORR lease

He spoke to Balakrishna Reddy’s family members. Quoting the doctors, he informed the family that Balakrishna Reddy was recovering and wanted them to be brave.