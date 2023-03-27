Telangana activists accuse Ponguleti of helping BJP grow in Khammam

It was not right for the former MP to help strengthen the fanatical BJP in Khammam district, said senior Telangana movement leader Uppala Venkataramana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Telangana activist Uppala Venkataramana speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Telangana Statehood activists in the district have said that former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy supported the BJP to grow in Khammam.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, senior Telangana movement leader Uppala Venkataramana said it was not right for the former MP to help strengthen the fanatical BJP in Khammam district, which was known for progressive values. He warned the former MP of serious action if he failed to stop criticising and making false allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS government. The former MP has emerged as a crony capitalist in Khammam district with the ill gotten wealth, he said.

Venkataramana alleged that Srinivas Reddy was threatening to kill small contractors who were obstructing his business. He said that after the 2018 elections, the ex-MP betrayed the party by remaining in BRS and working for other parties’ victory. He advised BJP leaders to stay away from the politically unstable Srinivas Reddy.

Senior leaders Dokuparthi Subba Rao, Linganaboina Sathish, Pagadala Narender, Mandadapu Shankar Rao, Manchikanti Naresh, Nandigama Raj Kumar, Kodirekka Umashankar, Challapalli Ajay Chari, Mohammed Asif and others were present.

