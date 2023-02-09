Telangana AI Mission, Capgemini launch Academic Grand Challenge

Student teams from colleges across India are expected to build solutions to predict heat wave occurrences and AQI for five cities in Telangana as part of the challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Student teams from colleges across India are expected to build solutions to predict heat wave occurrences and AQI for five cities in Telangana as part of the challenge

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge, in partnership with Capgemini, to foster innovation to mitigate the risks of climate change.

T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM.

Student teams from colleges across India are expected to build solutions to predict heat wave occurrences and Air Quality Index (AQI) for five cities in Telangana namely Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam as part of the challenge.

The top 10 student teams will receive a combined seed funding worth ₹Rs.10 lakh and mentoring from the industry and other enabling organizations. The challenge is open to all student innovators in the country.

Student teams will be selected based on their ability to understand code and the approach to solve the problem. Shortlisted teams will be given 3 weeks to submit a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique, and result, according to a press release.

The winner will be announced in the month of March 2023. Further details are available on taim-gc.in/climate-change.