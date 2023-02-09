Telangana: Over 38,328 SC families benefited under Dalit Bandhu in 2022-23

Telangana government will spend Rs 36,706 crore for development of the SCs under SC Special Development Fund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The State government spent Rs 4,191.8 crore under Dalit Bandhu scheme during the current fiscal, benefiting 38,328 Dalit families in the State. Around Rs 17,700 crore have been allocated in the 2023-24 budget which will benefit 1,100 persons each in 118 constituencies in the State.

Replying to a discussion on SC Development in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister Koppula Eeshwar said the State government will spend Rs 36,706 crore for development of the SCs under SC Special Development Fund. He said due to Dalit Bandhu scheme, those who were working as labourers have now become owners and earning better income.

The Minister said for socio-economic empowerment of the SCs, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving a strong push to provide them quality education through residential institutions. The State government is operating around 268 gurukul schools and 238 residential junior colleges for SC students along with 30 residential degree colleges exclusively for women.

Further, the State government is providing Rs 10-20 lakh each to SC students qualified for overseas education under Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship. Around Rs 168 crore were spent to provide overseas education to 953 students. He said all the funds pertaining to the SC brides under Shaadi Mubharak has been cleared for 2021-22 and around 342 applications for 2022-23 in the progress.