Telangana airports witness surge in bird strike incidents over six years

According to the data shared, Telangana experienced a substantial increase in bird hits over the past six years

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 05:08 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The aviation sector in Telangana witnessed a surge in bird strikes at airports from 2018 to October 2023, as revealed in recent data presented by union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the data shared, the State experienced a substantial increase in bird hits over the past six years. The numbers stood at 27 in 2018, dropped to 16 in 2019, surged to 34 in 2020, slightly decreased to 29 in 2021, spiked to 39 in 2022, and reached 38 by the end of October 2023. These incidents collectively sum up to 183 bird strikes within this period.

Delhi topped the list for the highest number of confirmed bird strikes in 2023, recording 169 incidents, followed by Maharashtra with 131 and Gujarat with 114. Kerala reported 92 bird strikes during the same period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been actively addressing the issue by implementing guidelines and regulations to manage potential wildlife hazards at licensed airports. Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, explicitly prohibits the slaughtering or flaying of animals and the depositing of rubbish or other polluted matter within a ten-kilometer radius of the aerodrome reference point.

“To prevent the attraction of vultures or other birds and animals near aerodromes, it is imperative to adhere to these regulations,” stated VK Singh.

A circular has been issued to aerodrome operators mandating the implementation of effective wildlife control mechanisms to mitigate the risks associated with wildlife strikes. Compliance with these guidelines is being ensured through rigorous inspections, added the union Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

The menace of bird strikes poses a significant threat to aircraft safety, especially during take-offs and landings. Bird strikes commonly occur when aircraft are flying at lower altitudes, making these phases of flights more susceptible to such incidents.

Considered one of the most common threats to aircraft safety, bird strikes can result in severe consequences. In cases where a bird is ingested into an aircraft’s engine, known as a jet engine ingestion, the danger escalates. Larger flocks of birds increase the risk manifold in such situations, posing an even greater hazard to aviation safety.

No. of confirmed bird hits 2023 (till October)

Telangana: 38

Andhra Pradesh: 31

Delhi: 169

Maharashtra: 131

Gujarat: 114

Karnataka: 87

Kerala: 92

Tamil Nadu: 80

Regulations in place:

Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, prohibits the slaughtering or flaying of animals and the depositing of rubbish or other polluted matter within a ten-kilometer radius of the aerodrome reference point.