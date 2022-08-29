Telangana: All-party JAC demands Polavaram R&R package for Burgampad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Burgampad bandh called by an all-party JAC on Monday passed off peacefully and was a success. The bandh was called demanding the Centre to declare nine villages in Burgampad mandal on the banks of river in the district as Polavaram project submergence area.

Kothagudem: Burgampad bandh called by an all-party JAC on Monday passed off peacefully and was a success.

The bandh was called demanding the Centre to declare nine villages in Burgampad mandal on the banks of river in the district as Polavaram project submergence area. The JAC’s ongoing deeksha in support of the demand entered into 11th on Monday.

Also Read CM KCR to visit Bihar; to distribute cheques to Galwan bravemen

The JAC leaders demanded that the State government and Central governments take initiative to solve their problems forthwith. They wanted Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for the residents affected by backwaters of Polavaram project.

Krishna Reddy, B Vijaya Gandhi, P Sudhakar Reddy, M Nagaraju and Barla Nagamani of Congress, Talluri Jagadish and T Madhavilatha of TDP, B Venkateswarlu of CPM, Perala Srinu of CPI, Ch Balaji of BJP, AIYF leader Huzur, Auto union leader K Srinu and others took part in the deeksha.

Several leaders who addressed a meeting held at Burgampad promised to work towards solving the problem of villages affected by Polavaram project and wanted Burgampadu mandal to be recognised as Polavaram flood affected area.

A committee should be formed to carry out a survey in the affected villages and an R&R package should be announced. The agitation would continue till the Centre concedes to the demand of the villagers, they said.