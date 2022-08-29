CM KCR to visit Bihar; to distribute cheques to Galwan bravemen

08:18 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

(File Photo) CM KCR will visit Bihar on August 31, to extend financial assistance to the bereaved families of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31, to extend financial assistance to the bereaved families of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley. This is as part of the Chief Minister’s announcement to extend financial assistant to farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farm laws agitation and also soldiers who braved their lives at Galwan Valley.

Chandrashekhar Rao will leave for Patna from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Along with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, he will distribute cheques to the bereaved families of the soldiers. He will also extend financial assistance to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire mishap at Secunderabad timber depot.

While Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of each soldier, cheque of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over the deceased migrant workers.

Nitish Kumar who is also chief of Janata Dal (U), had invited Chandrashekhar Rao for a lunch, following which the duo will hold discussions on the national politics among other issues of mutual interest.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav along with leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, JD (U) and RJD, are expected to accompany the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Bihar.