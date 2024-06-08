Telangana: All set for Group – I services preliminary test to be conducted on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 07:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Group – I services preliminary test is all set to be conducted Sunday. A total of 4.03 lakh candidates registered for the test, which will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm at 897 centres across the State.

Candidates have been informed that the entry gates will be closed by 10 am and no one will be allowed into the examination hall after the closing of gates.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission, which is holding the test, has decided to implement candidate’s specific OMR sheets and biometric attendance recording by invigilators besides installing CCTV cameras at centres and strong rooms.

Besides for thorough screening, identification officers at 1:100 candidates have been appointed for checking hall tickets and ID proof near the entrance of the center. Frisking arrangements for men and women candidates have also been made by all the chief superintendents, the TSPSC said.

Candidates have been asked to go through the instructions printed on the hall ticket before reaching the centre. Carrying calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, mathematical tables, bags, writing pads or any other gadgets/electronic gadgets or recording instruments strapped on body or pockets is prohibited.

For smooth conduct of the test, the sitting squad comprising local route officers and departmental officers one for each test centre have been appointed besides a flying squad who will be inspecting three to five centers when the test is in progress.