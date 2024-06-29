Hyderabad: Engineering drop out addicted to drugs nabbed for peddling

Kurumtoth Rathod Naveen Naik of Secunderabad was a brilliant student and after good schooling scored a B.Tech seat in a premier technology institute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 09:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The life of a brilliant young student went astray after he got hooked to drugs, and instead of graduating as an engineer, he ended up behind the bars for his addiction.

Acting on credible information, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) sleuths along with Madhapur police arrested four persons including three consumers for allegedly selling and consuming ganja, on Saturday.

Among the consumers is, Kurumtoth Rathod Naveen Naik of Secunderabad presently residing in Bengaluru. According to the police, Naveen was a brilliant student and after good schooling scored a B.Tech seat in a premier technology institute in Tiruchirappalli, in the year 2015.

During his engineering studies, he made friendship with some students, who were addicted to consuming Ganja, and due to peer pressure, started to consume and slowly got addicted to Ganja. His worried parents tried their best to steer him away from the addiction but they failed, the police said.

Failing to concentrate on his studies, he left his B.Tech course in his third year and shifted to Bengaluru and joined a private company as a marketing officer. During visits to various states on official work, he came into contact with peddlers there and transformed into peddler and started supplying Ganja and MDMA to other software employees and his friends.

The police said, in 2022 Naveen supplied MDMA and Ganja to one of his friend in Hyderabad and was caught and booked by Dundigal police in NDPS Act. In 2023 he was caught supplying Ganja and booked by Palakkad police, Kerala, and the case ended in conviction.