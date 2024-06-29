Shanmukha wins Playnthrive One Day Rapid chess tournament

Shanmukha Pulli emerged winner of the Playnthrive One Day Rapid chess tournament held at Yogibear Collectives, Begumpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 10:10 PM

Medal winners of the chess tourney in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Pulli emerged winner of the Playnthrive One Day Rapid chess tournament held at Yogibear Collectives, Begumpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shanmukha sealed the title in the tie-break as Tarun Mateti and Chidvilas Sai settled for second and third places respectively.

Also Read Automotive enthusiasts flock to Imperial Garden in Hyderabad

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Shanmukha Pulli, Tarun Mateti, 3. Chidvilas Sai, 4. Abdul Azeez, 5. Sri Sai Baswanth, 6. Afreed Khan, 7. Y Muralimohan, 8. CR Ritvik, 9. M Satyanarayana, 10. P Satyanarayana.