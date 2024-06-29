Shanmukha wins Playnthrive One Day Rapid chess tournament

Shanmukha Pulli emerged winner of the Playnthrive One Day Rapid chess tournament held at Yogibear Collectives, Begumpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.
Shanmukha sealed the title in the tie-break as Tarun Mateti and Chidvilas Sai settled for second and third places respectively.
Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Shanmukha Pulli, Tarun Mateti, 3. Chidvilas Sai, 4. Abdul Azeez, 5. Sri Sai Baswanth, 6. Afreed Khan, 7. Y Muralimohan, 8. CR Ritvik, 9. M Satyanarayana, 10. P Satyanarayana.