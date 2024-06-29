Telangana Prosecutions Department launches handbook on new criminal laws

Additionally, the department has developed a mobile application named "Samaahara." The app is designed to provide easy access to the new legal provisions and includes comparative tables for better understanding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 09:14 PM

Hyderabad: With the new criminal laws set to come into force from Monday, the Telangana Prosecutions Department has prepared a comprehensive handbook. The handbook includes brief descriptions of sections of the law, comparative tables, ready references in tabular form, guidelines, and clarifications on all three major criminal laws.

Dr. Jitender, IPS, Principal Secretary (Home), Government of Telangana, released the book and launched the mobile app on Saturday. He commended the department for their forward-thinking approach and dedication to enhancing the criminal justice system in Telangana.

G. Vyjayanthi, Director of Prosecutions, Telangana State, stated that both the book and the mobile app are exclusively crafted to suit the requirements of prosecutors and investigative agencies, making them quite unique compared to existing applications designed by other organizations. She noted that the handbook and mobile application contain an exclusive table with information on offences, such as, its punishment, cognizability, compoundability, and tribality, all at a glance, distinguishing them from other applications and books.