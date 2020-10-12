Telangana: All set for special Assembly session

The special session was called for following the Cabinet approval for amendments to the GHMC Act 1995, the Non Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act, and the Registrations Act among others.

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly is all set to meet for a special session on Tuesday to pass Bills bringing in amendments to the GHMC Act and the new Revenue Act among others. The Bills adopted by the Assembly will be placed before the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

The special session was called for following the Cabinet approval for amendments to the GHMC Act 1995, the Non Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act, and the Registrations Act among others. Sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also likely to announce his decision on extension of Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) during the session beyond the current deadline of October 15.

The amendments to the GHMC Act 1955 provides 50 per cent reservation for women in GHMC Council, functioning of ward committees and reservation of wards. Similarly, the amendment to NALA Act is aimed at reducing human interface and prevent authorities concerned from abusing their discretionary powers in the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land. This amendment will make it easier for citizens to apply online by providing relevant details through the Dharani portal.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy inspected the arrangements for the special session on Monday. They reiterated that COVID-19 norms must be followed during the special session by maintaining physical distancing between legislators inside the House. They instructed the Assembly secretary V Narasimhacharyulu to sanitise the entire State Legislature premises. They also reviewed the security and other arrangements with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar over telephone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .