Telangana: Revision classes for Class X students to start from Jan 3

In a move to achieve good results across the State, the School Education department has come up with a special revision schedule for Class X students of the government and local body schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Starting January 3, Class X students will have subject wise special revision classes so as to appear for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held from April 3.

Students will have 40 days of subject-wise special classes from January 3. In addition to this, there will be 12 days of weekend tests, pre-final 1 exam in the month of February and pre-final-2 exam in the month of March.

In the proceedings issued on Friday, the department instructed all the district educational officers and regional joint directors of the School Education to follow the special revision schedule for Class X exams.