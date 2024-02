| Telangana Amit Shah To Take Part In Vijay Sankalp Yatra On February 24

The BJP on Tuesday launched the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana from four places

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in the State on February 24 to garner support for the party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP on Tuesday launched the yatra in the State from four places.The Yatra will conclude on March 1 and during the next nine days union ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the BJP will take part in the yatra.

