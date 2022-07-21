Telangana among top three States in Niti Aayog’s third edition of innovation index

| Telangana Among Top Three States In Niti Aayogs Third Edition Of Innovation Index

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:24 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana along with Karnataka and Haryana are ranked as top three States among major States in Niti Aayog’s third edition of innovation index.

The India Innovation Index 2021 by Niti Aayog assesses subnational innovation ecosystems and capacities. The index, which was released Suman Bery, vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, in the presence of Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, at New Delhi on Thursday.

The first and second editions were launched in October 2019 and January 2021 respectively.

The India Innovation Index 2021 is set against the backdrop of the pandemic, which has disrupted the global demographic landscape. The India Innovation Index 2021, which examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level, highlights the recent factors and catalysts for promoting such crisis-driven innovation.

The third edition strengthens the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation (GII).

The States and the Union Territories have been divided into 17 ‘Major States’, 10 ‘North-East and Hill States’, and nine ‘Union Territories and City States’, for effectively comparing their performance.