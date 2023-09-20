Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau nabs three with possession of charas, ganja

Superintendent of Police, TSNAB, Gummi Chakravarthy, said Javeed was purchasing the drugs from Iqbal and Mustaq and supplying to local customers in the city.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau along with Pahadishareef police nabbed three persons who were in possession of charas and ganja, on Wednesday. The police seized 1,030 gm of charas and 2 kg of ganja from them.
The arrested persons are Hyder Iqbal (35) and Mustaq Shah (35) of Jalna in Maharashtra and Syed Javeed (50) of Pahadishareef.
Superintendent of Police, TSNAB, Gummi Chakravarthy, said Javeed was purchasing the drugs from Iqbal and Mustaq and supplying to local customers in the city.
On a tip off, the TSNAB along with Pahadishareef police caught them.