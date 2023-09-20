Four killed in road accident in Nalgonda

The road accident took place when a car, which lost control, hit a motorcycle.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Nalgonda: Five persons, including three of a family, died while two persons were injured after a speeding car hit a motorbike at Nasarlapally of Chinthapally mandal in the district on Wednesday evening. The family was on the bike, while the other two victims were in the car, which had four passengers, all aged 18 or below.

According to the police, Maddimagudu Prasad (38) and his son Maddimadugu Avinash (12) from Akkampally of PA Pally mandal, both died on the spot, while Prasad’s wife Maddimadugu Ramana (35) and two others – Patnapu Mahipal (18) and Vanam Mallikarjun (12) from Kurampally of Chinthapally mandal – died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Devarakonda.

Two persons, Puli Pavan (18) and Varala Munivardhan (18) were also injured in the accident, which happened when a speeding car, hit a motorcycle, which was coming in the opposite direction.

According to the police, Prasad, along with his wife and son, was going to Hyderabad from Akkampally on his motorcycle when the car hit the bike. Mahipal, Pavan, Munivardhan and Mallikarjun were returning to Kurampally from Mallepally in the car.

The Chinthapally police filed a case and are investigating whether the person who drove the car had a driving licence or not.