Telangana: Applications invited for admissions into BSc(Hons) Agri course

Candidates who qualified in TS EAMCET 2023 can apply on the MJPTBCWREIS website on or before July 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Candidates who qualified in TS EAMCET 2023 can apply on the MJPTBCWREIS website on or before July 31

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from eligible women candidates for admission into BSc (Hons) Agriculture programme offered by BC Welfare Agriculture Women’s Degree Colleges at Wanaparthy and Karimnagar districts for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who qualified in TS EAMCET 2023 can apply on the website https://mjptbcwreis.cgg.gov.in on or before July 31.

In a statement, MJPTBCWREIS Secretary, Dr.Mallaiah Battu said students would be selected based on their TS EAMCET 2023 rank and rule of reservation. Stating that there was no day scholar system, Dr. Battu said selected students must stay in the college hostel.

Candidates whose family annual income is Rs.1.5 lakh in rural and Rs.2 lakh in urban areas are eligible to apply. For details and queries, contact 040-23328266.