Telangana armed struggle hero Komaraiah: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar and CPI leader P Nageswara Rao unveiled the statue of Doddi Komaraiah at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The bravery shown by Doddi Komaraiah in the Telangana armed struggle against bonded labour should be taken as an inspiration by the present generation, suggested Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister along with CPI national leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao and TRS leaders unveiled the statue of Komaraiah at Lakaram Tank Bund on the occasion of Komaraiah’s death anniversary here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said Komaraiah fought for land and livelihood and was immortalised 76 years ago. Under the leadership of the Communists he fought for Telangana people against the tyranny of Visnuru Ramachandra Reddy.

His struggle freed people from bonded labour and the armed struggle of Telangana farmers has a special place in the history of world struggles. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana with Komaraiah’s spirit of fighting.

Everyone needs to know the greatness of the people of Telangana. The statues of great leaders of Telangana would be installed on Lakaram tank bund, Ajay Kumar informed.

CPI leader Nageswara Rao stated that Komaraiah was born from the people and was the pioneer of the Telangana movement as well as a great communist hero. Komaraiah inspired lakhs of people in fighting against the Razakars.

Nageswara Rao said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to unveil the statue of Komaraiah. Now the people in the State were enjoying the fruits of separate Telangana and the foundation for the statehood struggle was laid by Komaraiah.

DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, senior TRS leaders Gundala Krishna and B Lakshminarayana,TRS city president P Nagaraju, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad and others were present.