Kondagattu temple development: Forest dept plans rejuvenation of Kodimyala blocks

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal inspected the Kodimyala forest area covering two blocks on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

File Photo of Kondagattu Temple

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing the development of famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, the forest department is initiating several measures for forest rejuvenation in the region.

It may be recalled that BRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar had announced adoption of 1000 acres of forests in the Kondagattu region for rejuvenation. Accordingly, Green India Challenge and Forest department are initiating measures.

To this effect, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal inspected the Kodimyala forest area covering two blocks on Monday. After the inspection, the PCCF directed the forest officials on the rejuvenation measures to be taken up in the two forest blocks.

To begin with, fencing is being planned at required locations in the forest blocks to prevent unauthorized venturing into the forest area by cattle farmers. A walking track is also being proposed covering five kms and medicinal and aromatic plants plantation in over 1000 acres.

Towards this, the forest personnel were instructed to raise exclusive nurseries. Construction of a watch tower and a gazebo is also proposed for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. All these facilities are being planned in the first phase.

“Since many monkeys venture into the temple vicinities looking for food, fruit bearing plantations will be taken up extensively in the region,” said PCCF RM Dobriyal.