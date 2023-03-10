KTR seeks suggestions on teaching children to grow food; lauds Ichhoda school students

KT Rama Rao tweeted: "Glad that 270 girls studying at the Girls residential school in Ichoda of Adilabad district set a brilliant example.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:49 AM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Setting an example for their peers, students at the Girls Residential School in Ichoda, Adilabad, are cultivating vegetables on a one acre plot on the school premises.

There are 270 students in the school and they are cultivating vegetables for the mid-day meals. These apart, they have also planted guava, mango and flowering plants on the school premises. The school management assists the students in taking up organic farming.

Sharing a news report on this, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Glad that 270 girls studying at the Girls residential school in Ichoda of Adilabad district set a brilliant example.

These students cultivated variety of vegetables & fruits in an Organic manner within one acre of their school premise, which they use for their consumption.”

The Minister also sought suggestions on whether school children should be taught how to grow food as part of schooling.

“Should our children be taught how to grow food as part of their schooling

I personally strongly believe it’s imperative that we do. Please share your thoughts & suggestions,” he asked.

