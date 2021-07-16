Telangana: Arrangements in place for POLYCET

The entrance test will be held from 11 am to 1.30 pm and students will be allowed into centres from 10 am.

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for conducting the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2021 on Saturday. A total of 1,02,496 candidates registered for the entrance test and 411 examination centres have been constituted across the State.

The entrance test will be held from 11 am to 1.30 pm and students will be allowed into centres from 10 am. Candidates will not be allowed into the exam hall after 11 am, State Board of Technical Education and Training secretary and POLYCET convener Dr C Srinath said on Friday. All candidates must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols issued by the government, he said.

Based on the ranks secured in the POLYCET 2021, candidates will be admitted into diploma programmes in engineering/technology and non-engineering courses offered at government/aided/unaided polytechnic institutions.

Similarly, admissions into diploma programmes in agriculture offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and diploma programmes in animal husbandry and fisheries offered by PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University will be done through the POLYCET ranks.

This year, ranks in the POLYCET will be used for admitting students into six-year integrated (2+4) undergraduate BTech programmes in various disciplines offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar.