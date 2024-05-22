| Karimnagar Girl Gets State First Rank In Ece Category Of Ecet

After completing diploma, she joined a coaching institute in Hanamakonda to take ECET coaching. Besides taking coaching, she studied 16 hours a day for a period of one and half years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:03 PM

Karimnagar: Medisetti Navyasree secured the state first rank in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) category of ECET results announced on Monday.

Hailing from an agriculture family, she stood in first place by securing 146 marks as against 200 in ECE category and secured 14th position in integrated ranking.

A native of Karimpet of Shankarapatnam mandal, Navyasree studied Class X in Shankarapatnam model school in 2020-21 and got 10 GPA. Securing 2880 rank in POLYCET, she studied polytechnic diploma in Government Polytechnic College, Warangal.

Emerging as a good engineer by completing BTech was Navyasree’s aim. Medisetti Swapna and Mallesham are her parents.