Telangana: POLYCET to be held in 250 centres across State tomorrow

Test will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm and entry into centres commences one hour prior to commencement of exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 04:46 PM

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training that is holding the POLYCET asked students to fill details of the OMR sheet on both sides and sign

Hyderabad: The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2024 is all set to be conducted on Friday. A total of 92,808 candidates registered for the test that will be held at 250 centres across the State.

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm and entry into centres commences one hour prior to the commencement of exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 11 am.

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, holding the POLYCET, asked students to fill details of the OMR sheet on both sides and sign. Students must carry a HB black pencil, eraser, blue or black ball pen with them.

Those who do not have a photo printed on the hall ticket should carry a passport size photo and Aadhaar card. Cell phones or any other electronic gadgets are not allowed into the centres.

The SBTET has made the POLYCET exam centre locator available on its SBTET application in Google Play store. Candidates can locate their centres by submitting their hall ticket number in application.

The POLYCET is conducted for admission to three-year engineering and non-engineering diploma courses in government and private polytechnics in the state along with the diploma in agriculture, veterinary and horticulture.