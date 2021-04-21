Telangana artist to showcase work in Milan

Madhuri Srikanth, US-based NRI, receives invite to showcase three of her works at the prestigious M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan

By | NAMRATA SRIVASTAVA | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is home to several internationally acclaimed artists. And now, the list just got bigger with Madhuri Srikanth receiving a special invite to showcase her works at ‘ROMANTICA’, an International Art Exhibition, at the prestigious M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy, between April 23 and May 3.

The only Indian artist to have received this honor, Madhuri has been invited to showcase three of her works at the exhibition. She is living with her family in Cary Town, North Carolina, USA.

The three art pieces – Benevolent Buddha (an acrylic painting on a clay board), Golden Geisha (a Tanjore painting with 22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanying with poster colors on a wooden panel) and Shadow Sway (Tanjore painting with 22 carat gold, semi-precious stones, and Swarovski crystals accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel) – will also be available for the art lovers and patrons to buy.

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter, and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. Inspired from her mother’s rangoli as a kid, Madhuri started painting at a young age. The innate talent in Madhuri was recognized during her days in school, when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back.

Commenting on getting this invitation, she said, “I consider this as a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colours becoming the messengers of thought and memory. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the United States to make painting their manner of expression.”

A mother of two, and vice-president at the prestigious Truist Bank (USA), Madhuri has developed strong command over various forms of paintings, without any formal training. From colour portraits, to murals, and from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done some exceptionally great works in at least six forms of paintings.

Being a constant learner, Madhuri believes that art is not what the artist sees, but what other’s feel. To date, Madhuri has done 120 paintings. Some of her notable art works include Tanjore, Madhubani, Murals, Warli, Texture Painting and Oil paintings.