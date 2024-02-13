Telangana: Assembly adjourned as CM, Ministers head to Medigadda

As per agenda the House was supposed to discuss the annual financial statement.

13 February 2024

Hyderabad: The State Assembly was adjourned abruptly after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a comment on the official visit of Medigadda barrage on Tuesday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu moved the annual financial statement seeking grant for meeting the essential expenditure for the first four months of financial year 2024-25 and supplementary estimates of expenditure for financial year 2023-24.

