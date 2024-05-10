Revanth Reddy served notice for violating poll code

In the notice, the CEO sought an explanation from the Chief Minister over the contentions raised by the BRS within 48 hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 07:45 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has issued a notice to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using “demeaning, derogatory and vulgar language” while criticizing BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at public meetings in violation of the model code of conduct.

The CEO issued the notice after the BRS lodged a complaint over the abusive language used by the Chief Minister. In the notice, the CEO sought an explanation from the Chief Minister over the contentions raised by the BRS within 48 hours.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and appropriate action or decision will be taken,” Vikas Raj said in the notice.

A copy of the complaint was shared with TPCC senior vice president and Election Commission Coordination Committee Chairman G Niranjan.