Telangana: Malla Reddy requests Speaker to not hold Assembly session on February 14, 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Medical MLA C Malla Reddy on Monday requested the Speaker Prasad Kumar not to hold the session on two days – February 14 and 15.

Intervening in a discussion in the house on Krishna projects, he said the Vasanta Panchami would be celebrated in the State on those dates. Besides this over 26,000 marriages would be performed in the State during the auspicious occasion.

