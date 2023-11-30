Telangana Assembly elections: Kavitha casts vote, encourages urban participation in polls

Encouraging 'urban voters' to play an active role, the BRS leader appealed to them to exercise their franchise.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla took part in the democratic process by casting her vote during the Telangana assembly elections on Thursday. She casted her vote at DAV Public School in Banjara Hills.

The polling begun under stringent security measures, commencing at 7 am across multiple constituencies in the State.